WWE WrestleMania 41 Saturday Blog: Live News, Rumors & Notes From Las Vegas
It is WrestleMania Saturday and you can bet that there will be numerous news stories, rumors and reports flying around like they were caught up in the wild winds that have blasted Las Vegas this week.
The Takedown on SI has created a one stop shop for all the important information you need for the 'Showcase of the Immortals' this year. We'll stay on top of all the latest and provide our own exclusive coverage with Rick Ucchino and Zack Heydorn in Sin City for the show.
Heydorn spoke with The Nightmare ahead of WrestleMania 41, just days before she challenges for the IYO SKY and Bianca Belair for the Women's World Championship in a Triple Threat Match. Check out their full conversation in video above and don't forget to subscribe to The Takedown on SI YouTube Channel.
The Takedown on SI had a chance to catch up with Charlotte Flair Thursday night at the WrestleMania 41 After Dark Launch Party. The Queen said she's excited to remind fans just how good she is in the ring, and that the recent animosity between herself and Tiffany Stratton will help create a different kind of match from Charlotte's last two WrestleMania appearances.
Cody Rhodes wants to face Randy Orton at Backlash next month in St. Louis. The American Nightmare made a special appearance at the WrestleMania 41 Kick-off Party at the Grand Prix Plaza Friday afternoon, and said while he's not looking past John Cena on Sunday, he'd love the opportunity to defend the WWE Championship against The Viper in his hometown.
PWInsider is reporting that WWE has signed CJ Perry, AKA Lana, to a legends contract. Her husband Miro, AKA Rusev, recently re-signed with WWE and is expected to make his return to television soon. Both Miro and Perry have been spotted in Las Vegas this week.
Rey Mysterio was in a ton of pain following his six-man tag team match last night on SmackDown. He could not put a ton of weight on his left leg and needed to be carried to the back by medical personnel at one point. We'll provide an update on his condition as one become available. Mysterio is supposed to face El Grande Americano on tonight's show.
Becky Lynch is in Las Vegas ahead of WrestleMania 41. The Man accompanied her husband Seth Rollins to the WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony Friday night but that may not be her only appearance at a WWE event this weekend. A new report suggests that Lynch could be on her way back to the ring, as soon as this weekend in what would be considered a major WrestleMania angle. (9:35am EST)
