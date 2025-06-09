Bret Hart Rips Into 'Predator' Vince McMahon In Recent Interview
Bret Hart doesn't need much of an invite when it comes to speaking disparagingly about Vince McMahon. The pair have notoriously not enjoyed the most cordial of relationships over the years. And the two time WWE Hall of Famer was once again ripping into the disgraced ex-WWE owner during a recent interview.
Appearing on The Rise Guys Podcast, the subject of the lawsuit McMahon is currently facing from Janel Grant came up and Hart was brutally honest in his assessment of his former boss.
"Everything that happened with John Laurinaitis and the things they were doing with that poor girl, shame on all of them. That's just terrible. I've had all my ups and downs with Vince McMahon, and in a lot of ways, I have a lot of respect for him, but at the same time, I find what happened there inexcusable and there's no place for that. I think Vince McMahon became a predator and used wrestling as his backdrop for all of his evil. This tells me that too much money can turn you into a bad person."- Bret 'The Hitman' Hart
Hart's long and storied history with McMahon has been extensively documented in countless articles, books and documentaries.
McMahon infamously screwed Hart out of the WWE Title at the 1997 Survivor Series in Montreal, Canada, when he called for the bell to be rung to award Shawn Michaels the match, despite the script calling for a double disqualification finish, which would have seen Hart retain the title.
Hart would leave for WCW shortly after the screwjob, which was his last appearance on WWE television as an on-screen character for 13 years. The Hitman returned in 2010 to work a program with McMahon, culminating in a match at WrestleMania 26 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Prior to that, Hart accepted a place in the 2006 Hall of Fame class, although he did not appear on any WWE programming apart from the ceremony itself, where he was inducted by Stone Cold Steve Austin.
Most recently, The Excellence of Execution became one of the first two men to have a match inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, when him and Steve Austin had their iconic WrestleMania 13 submission match immortalised at this year's ceremony in Las Vegas.
(H/T Fightful for the transcription)
