Cathy Kelley Got Very Emotional About R-Truth's Dramatic Money In The Bank Return
R-Truth's return at WWE Money In The Bank may have shocked the wrestling world, but it also brought out the emotional side of wrestling fans, too. Including one of Truth's WWE colleagues.
Following Truth's attack of John Cena, which allowed Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso to emerge victorious from Money In The Bank's main event, WWE fans swarmed social media to share their overjoyed reactions. The pop inside Intuit Dome when Truth revealed himself as Cena's attacker spoke volumes.
And when it came to Cathy Kelley, it wasn't just excitement at seeing Truth return after his shocking release, it was a deluge of emotion.
During the Money In The Bank post-show, Kelley discussed Truth's sensational return, less than a week after he announced his release on social media.
The WWE roster had delivered an outpouring of heartfelt support and tributes to Ron Killings, with many also expressing their shock at a beloved veteran being dropped from the company in such a blunt, unexpected manner. And clearly, the events of the past week were on Kelley's mind when she delivered an emotional speech to camera about the 53-time 24/7 Champion.
"Since we thought we would never see him in a WWE ring again, but the response from the fans was immediate, and it was overwhelming. Bring him home. Tonight, R-Truth's return was not just a surprise, it was a reminder of why we all love this. I don't know why I'm getting emotional, but I just wanna say, and I speak for the entire WWE universe, I am so happy to see my favorite part of every WWE show back. So welcome back, Truth."- Cathy Kelley
There is, as of yet, no word on how long Truth's new deal is for. He has also been referred to by his real name of Ron Killings in recent posts on WWE's social media, indicating that he may be using the name going forward, and adopting a more serious character for this run. Whatever happens, last night will live long in the memory as one of the greatest moments in WWE history.
(H/T Fightful for the transcription)
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
R-Truth Thanks WWE Fans And Clears The Air About WWE Contract Situation
The Reported Truth When It Comes To R-Truth's WWE Contract Situation
The Wrestling World Reacts To R-Truth's Shocking Return At WWE Money In The Bank 2025
R-Truth Makes Shocking Return To Cost John Cena At WWE Money In The Bank