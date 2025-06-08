Natalya Set To Make History By Receiving Major Honor
Natalya's glittering career is about to add another broken record to a litany of groundbreaking accomplishments.
The former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion is set to receive the Lou Thesz Award from the Cauliflower Alley Club at the 2025 CAC Reunion in August.
In doing so, Natalya becomes the first ever woman to receive the award.
As per Cauliflower Alley:
"A true trailblazer. A record-breaker. A history-maker.- Cauliflower Alley Club
The Cauliflower Alley Club proudly announces that Natalya Neidhart will receive the Lou Thesz Award at this year’s reunion—making her the first female professional wrestler ever to earn this prestigious honor.
From technical excellence to her lasting impact across generations, Natalya’s legacy continues to elevate the entire wrestling industry.
Congratulations, Nattie!"
Natalya has been signed to WWE for 18 years, signing a developmental deal in 2007 and making her main roster debut in 2008. Although she has not appeared regularly on WWE television for a while, the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion has been receiving huge amounts of plaudits for her recent appearances in Josh Barnett's Bloodsport, the NWA and Evolve. The Hart family member has also been instrumental in helping the NXT Women's Division over the last couple of years.
The Lou Thesz Award is the latest in a long line of honors received by Natalya, who holds six Guinness World Records for her work within WWE, including most matches wrestled by a female wrestler in WWE, most pay-per-view appearances for a woman in WWE, most wins and most WrestleMania appearances.
(H/T Fightful)
