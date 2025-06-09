WWE Raw On Netflix Preview (6/9/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
The train keeps rolling right along for WWE as Monday Night Raw goes live tonight from the PHX Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.
Just two days removed from his main event match at Money in the Bank, Jey Uso has had very little time to rest and prepare for the monumental challenge that lays ahead of him this evening.
The World Heavyweight Champion was able to shock Gunther once before at WrestleMania 41, but will he be able to do it a second time when he puts his title on the line tonight against The Ring General?
There's also a new Mr. Money in the Bank that Jey Uso must now be concerned with. Seth Rollins orchestrated another plan to perfection on Saturday night and captured the MITB briefcase for the second time in his career, thanks to a major assist Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.
The Visionary now claims to hold all the power in WWE and is one opportune moment away from once again becoming the World Heavyweight Champion. Could tonight be the night that Seth Rollins cashes-in? Will Jey Uso even be his target?
WWE Champion John Cena is making his return to Monday Night Raw after R-Truth nailed the record-breaker with his own title belt Saturday night, handing him a loss to Cody Rhodes in the process. Just when Cena thought he'd be able to move on from his old buddy Ron, it appears these two still have unfinished business with one another.
The King and Queen of the Ring Tournaments are also set to get underway tonight on Raw with a number of opening round Fatal 4-Way Matches. WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella makes her return to program and The Man Becky Lynch is most assuredly going to be in the house to boast about her Women's Intercontinental Championship victory over Lyra Valkyria at Money in the Bank.
Here's everything we know about tonight's episode of Raw on Netflix. Check back for more updates to the card as they are announced throughout the day.
World Heavyweight Championship Match
Has Jey Uso been spreading himself too thin to hang onto the World Heavyweight Championship? Gunther looks to prove that theory correct tonight when the Ring General gets the opportunity to win back the very title he lost at WrestleMania 41. As if overcoming Gunther wasn't enough of a challenge, Jey must also now keep his head on a swivel with Seth Rollins roaming around Phoenix with his Money in the Bank contract in hand.
King & Queen of the Ring Tournaments Begin
The King and Queen of the Ring Tournaments are back for the second year in a row. 16 men and 16 women will compete for the right to head to finals, which will be held at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia at the end of the month. The winners of the tournaments will once again receive a World Title opportunity at SummerSlam. Opening round matches are set to get underway tonight, although no participants have been announced at this time.
WWE Champion John Cena to appear
John Cena is using up one of his precious few appearances tonight in Phoenix and the Never Seen 17-Time World Champion is no doubt going to be in a foul mood after what happened Saturday night at Money in the Bank. R-Truth made his shocking return and cost the WWE Champion his tag team match against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso. Will Cena be able to handle the truth that Ron Killings isn't out of his life just yet?
Nikki Bella returns to Monday Night Raw
Nikki Bella will be making her return to WWE tonight on Raw. The two-time WWE Divas Champion has not wrestled since February when she was a surprise participant in the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble Match. The WWE Hall of Famer is making her comeback just in time for Evolution 2 next month in Atlanta. Nikki headlined the inaugural event with Ronda Rousey seven years ago. Does she have her sights set on doing it again?
How to Watch WWE Raw Tonight:
Streaming: Netflix is the exclusive home to Monday Night Raw
WWE Raw Start Time:
Time: 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT
WWE Raw Location:
Location: PHX Arena, Phoenix, Arizona