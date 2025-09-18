Bret Hart Rips Into Triple H During Live Q&A Event
Death, taxes, and Bret 'The Hitman' Hart ripping into wrestlers he doesn't like at the drop of a hat. These are the three things guaranteed in life. And The Hitman has been on the warpath once again, this week.
Somewhat surprisingly, Bill Goldberg is not the target of the five-time WWE Champion's vitriol, this time (although another expletive laden rant cannot be too far away). Instead, another of Hart's old adversaries received a dressing down from the Excellence of Execution.
Bret Hart Has Reignited His Beef With Triple H
Triple H was on the receiving end of Hart's anger during a live Inside The Ropes show in Manchester in the United Kingdom. Hart has previously been dismissive of The Game's career in the past, deriding the 14-time World Champion's in-ring ability and castigating him for his part in the Montreal Screwjob.
When the subject of WWE's Chief Content Officer came up during the event at New Century Hall, Hart dismissed Triple H as "a guy I have very little respect for", labeling him "a phony" and somebody who "became Vince's hit guy."
Hart went onto discuss The King of Kings' role in the Montreal Screwjob, alongside Shawn Michaels and Vince McMahon, saying, “They were all such scumbags. Triple H, Shawn [Michaels], Vince [McMahon]. They were set out to destroy me.”
But perhaps the most explosive part of Bret's tirade came when he referenced the punch he threw that knocked McMahon out backstage in Montreal after the infamous culmination of the 1997 Survivor Series.
“Triple H, I wish he’d been in the dressing room when I knocked Vince out… because he might not be married to Stephanie [today].”- Bret Hart
Bret Hart's Beef With Triple H Goes Way Back
Hart has not exactly been quiet about his dislike of Triple H since that November night in Montreal 28 years ago. The multiple-time WWE Hall of Famer has often criticized The Game's in-ring work, and during his appearance in Manchester this week, also said the former DX leader doesn't have a single match that he would consider great.
Despite the friction between the pair, they did shake hands and share some brief pleasantries when WWE brought Monday Night Raw to Hart's hometown of Calgary in September of last year.
Hart was also inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame alongside Steve Austin during WrestleMania week this year for the pair's submission match at WrestleMania 13.
However, when Triple H, who was also inducted into the Hall this year, made his entrance alongside the rest of the 2025 class on stage at WrestleMania 41, Hart visibly rolled his eyes after shaking hands with The Game.
So chances are we won't be seeing The Best There Is, The Best There Was and The Best There Ever Will Be back on WWE television any time soon. But given Bret's critiques of Triple H's wrestling and creative in the past, that's probably how he likes it.
