ESPN Announces Extensive Coverage Line-Up For WWE WrestlePalooza

WWE and ESPN are kicking off their new media partnership with a weeks worth of promotion and coverage leading up to Wrestlepalooza.

Rick Ucchino

ESPN is launching the network's new media partnership with WWE with wall-to-wall coverage that will lead right up to the first-ever Wrestlepalooza Premium Live Event this Saturday night in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Wrestlepalooza will stream exclusively for fans with a subscription to the ESPN Unlimited plan, either directly or through a traditional pay TV package, on the ESPN App in the United States starting at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT) from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

ESPN Unlimited will also available for Hulu, Spectrum TV, DIRECTV streaming, and Fubo TV customers at no additional cost from their normal subscription.

WWE produced pre-and post-shows for Wrestlepalooza will also be available on the ESPN App, with pre-show coverage beginning 5 p.m. ET (2 p.m. PT) on Saturday.

ESPN will produce two of its own Wrestlepalooza pre-event shows. An ESPN Wrestlepalooza Special will air Friday, September 19, from 3-4 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and the ESPN App. Peter Rosenberg will host the special alongside guest analyst and Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton.

Tyrese
Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

ESPN’s coverage will then continue Saturday, September 20, when ESPN produces Road to Wrestlepalooza. It will be an on-site, pre-event show available on ESPN social media platforms from 3 to 5 p.m. Actor and musician O’Shea Jackson, Jr. and TJ Jefferson, the hosts of “No Contest Wrestling,” will co-host the show alongside a variety of guests, including ESPN media personalities and WWE Superstars.

SportsCenter will also be traveling to Indianapolis for part of its 6 p.m. show on Friday, September 19. Anchor Elle Duncan will be on site to set the stage for ESPN’s inaugural WWE PLE. Pacers star Haliburton will join Duncan on the set. The segments will also include WWE Superstar appearances.

WWE Superstars are scheduled to appear across ESPN shows and platforms throughout the week, including WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch, AJ Lee, CM Punk, The Usos, Drew McIntyre and Bron Breakker.

WWE Wrestlepalooza Card (announced):

John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship

Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch vs. CM Punk & AJ Lee

Stephanie Vaquer vs. IYO SKY for the vacated Women's World Championship

The Usos vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed

