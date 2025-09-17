WWE 2K25 Adds Hall Of Famers Alongside Attitude Era DLC Pack
WWE 2K25 was released back on March 14th this year, and it was pretty quickly confirmed who fans could expect to see added via DLC later down the line.
Returning faces like Victoria, The Great Khali, Mark Henry, and the New Age Outlaws would be joining new faces such as the Motor City Machine Guns, Stephanie Vaquer, Giulia, New Jack, and many more.
Today marks the release of the fourth DLC pack, the Attitude Era Superstars pack, which features Mark Henry, Victoria, D'lo Brown, and the New Age Outlaws. However, a special release dropped alongside them today, featuring the return of Nikki Bella and the recently retired Goldberg.
The Hall of Legends pack featuring Nikki and Goldberg is not part of the typical Season Pass, thus requiring a separate purchase of 50,000 VC (a little under $19.99 USD). This pack will also come with a special arena and storyline for the Island mode. This pack is exclusive to the Nintendo Switch 2, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S consoles.
The models used for Nikki Bella and Goldberg are not updated for 2K25, but instead ripped from their appearances in WWE 2K23.
What's Next For WWE 2K25?
WWE 2K25 has one last announced DLC pack, that being the Saturday Night's Main Event Pack, releasing November 12th, 2025. It is planned to feature Jesse Ventura, Paul Orndorff, Tito Santana, Junkyard Dog, and Sid Justice.
Of course, players can expect more MyFaction content. Recently, the mode came out with a retro TNA version of AJ Styles, Trish Stratus from 2003, and more.
2K also confirmed the start of a weekly prize pool that can see players earn tickets by playing MyFaction and opening packs. These tickets can win MyFaction locker codes or Mattel WWE figures.
Fans can imagine that once this last pack releases in November, that would be when work on the next installment of WWE 2K26 would be in motion. Players are hoping to see a plethora of new wrestlers such as Blake Monroe, AJ Lee, Rey Fenix, Ricky Saints, and more in the next entry.
