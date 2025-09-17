CM Punk Dishes On Life With His Wife, AJ Lee, Back in WWE
It's pretty safe to say that there is no one person on this planet who is happier to see AJ Lee back in WWE than her own husband.
The popular Divas Era Superstar will wrestle her first match in over a decade this Saturday at Wrestlepalooza when she teams with CM Punk to take on World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch.
As if the adoring look in his eyes anytime his wife as been on screen the past few weeks hasn't been enough of an indication, Punk told Pardon My Take this week that he's been having the time of his life ever since he re-introduced the WWE Universe to AJ Lee in front of a sold out Allstate Arena in Chicago.
“I’m like the uber, nerdiest wife guy. I always like to say I try to spend as much time with my wife as I can, and I spend a lot of time with her. And it never feels like it’s enough. So having her be back in this environment with me at work is like a dream come true.”
Punk has been back on the road with WWE for the better part of the last two years now, and has genuinely seemed elated to be a member of the family once again. Being able to now share that feeling with his actual family seems to be the once missing cherry on top.
During his conversation with Pardon My Take, Punk was very eager to put over his wife and her preparation for this Mixed Tag Team Match on Saturday.
“She’s inspirational, honestly,” Punk said. “Her willpower, a lot of that’s diet. But she’s also super strong in the gym and she’s, like, lifting heavy weights and busting her ass all the time.” h/t Wrestling Observer
Lee's last match came the night after WrestleMania 31 when she competed in a six-woman tag team bout along with the Bella Twins, Natalya, Naomi and Paige.
She retired from WWE shortly afterward, with a simple statement released by the company, in large part due to complications she was experiencing with her neck.
WWE Wrestlepalooza Card (announced):
John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar
Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship
Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch vs. CM Punk & AJ Lee
Stephanie Vaquer vs. IYO SKY for the vacated Women's World Championship
The Usos vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed
