Seth Rollins Reveals What It Is Like Working On-Screen With Becky Lynch
Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch have been a couple since 2019, eventually having a daughter and getting married. They got the chance to work together on-screen back in 2019 during a feud with Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans, which received a mixed reception from fans.
They are getting the chance to do it again, but better, as the couple have paired together on-screen once more for a feud against CM Punk and the returning AJ Lee. The two couples are set to have a mixed tag match at Wrestlepalooza.
Seth Rollins went on ESPN's Unsportsmanlike and spoke a bit about working with his wife and what that is like.
I think what it boils down to for me is iron sharpens iron. We met through this industry, we met in 2015 or something like that, 2014, became friends. You know, both started to kind of rise up at the same time, found each other romatically.- Seth Rollins, ESPN
Rollins continues to say,
We've been able to really use each other as a resource, and to get out there and perform with her. The way she preps is different than how I prep, and the way she performs and interacts is different, so we get to learn from each other.- Seth Rollins, ESPN
Seth Rollins also clears up a statement from earlier that Becky Lynch isn't "arguably" the greatest of all time, but that she is actually the greatest of all time. He goes on to hype up her accomplishments in and out of the ring, such as title wins, main eventing WrestleMania, and being a mother.
What Lessons Does Seth Rollins Have For Younger Wrestlers?
Later in the show, Seth Rollins is asked about his journey to the World Heavyweight Championship and what was the greatest bit of adversity he faced on this journey, and what lesson he can share with everyone about that.
Rollins talked about being a six-time World Champion and how each reign presents new challenges. He also talks about his wrestling school that he runs back in his hometown of Davenport, Iowa, Black and Brave Academy. He says the one thing he preaches there is that wrestling is a marathon and not a sprint.
Rollins has been wrestling since 2004, working in promotions like Ring of Honor, WWE, Pro Wrestling Guerilla, and more. This marathon has seen him put a lot of wear and tear on his body, but he has remained one of the top stars the WWE has since his main roster debut.
The Latest On WWE, AEW, & More
ESPN Announces Extensive Coverage Line-Up For WWE WrestlePalooza
Stephanie Vaquer Tells Strange History Of Popular "Devil's Kiss" Move In WWE
WWE Reportedly Has Major Plans For Future Wrestlepalooza Events
Paul Heyman Doesn't Think AJ Lee Is In The Same League As Becky Lynch