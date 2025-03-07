Brie Bella Addresses Possible WWE Return After Nikki Bella's Royal Rumble Appearance
Would Brie Bella consider returning to WWE for another run?
Nikka Bella made her surprising WWE return in the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble Match last month, and now, her twin sister has weighed in on potentially getting back into the squared circle for the first time since appearing in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble.
Speaking to Denise Salcedo at the Los Angeles premiere of Queen of the Ring, Brie responded with enthusiasm at the idea of a WWE return.
“Oh yes, always. But what the women are doing today in both AEW and WWE gets me wanting to get out there. It’s incredible to be a fan of pro wrestling today. But definitely when I saw her I was like ‘Wait, it’s not complete if I’m not there.'”- Brie Bella
Prior to her 2025 Royal Rumble appearance, Nikki had expressed her desire for the Bella Twins to reunite in WWE, stating that "hopefully, Brie Mode will be by my side soon...more on that to come."
Brie, a one-time WWE Divas Champion, was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2020.
Of course, she is also the wife of former WWE and AEW Champion Bryan Danielson, who retired from full-time in-ring competition last October.
