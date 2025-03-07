Triple H Reveals How He Decides Whether Women Main Event WWE Shows
WWE's Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque has opened up on his decision-making process for women's main events.
Coming off the heels of IYO SKY capturing the Women's World Championship from Rhea Ripley in the main event of this week's Raw, there has been plenty of buzz about women possibly main eventing more WWE shows moving forward.
Levesque, speaking at the Sloan Analytics Conference alongside Netflix Chief Content Officer Bela Bejaria, addressed multiple topics, including how he chooses whether or not women's matches are slotted in the main event.
According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, Levesque responded that "female talent appeal to male fans and vice versa" before explaining the need for superstars to earn their spot at the top of the card.
"I don't give women the main event because they're women and it would look good. If they're in the main event it's because they earned it. If they're not it's because something else is resonating more."- Triple H
In another interesting response, he added that women "pick up wrestling in developmental faster than the men."
Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair were the first women to main event a WrestleMania, as Lynch defeated Rousey and Flair in a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 35 in 2019.
The current WrestleMania 41 card features multiple women's matches, including Flair challenging Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship, and Bianca Belair challenging IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship.
Additionally, it was reported on Thursday that WWE is considering bringing back the all-women's Evolution PLE this summer.
