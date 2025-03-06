Stone Cold Steve Austin Reacts To John Cena's Heel Turn, Talks WWE WrestleMania 41 Appearance
John Cena's heel turn at the WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event sent shockwaves through the wrestling world, and even some of the top stars of all-time are sharing their thoughts.
WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin is the latest legend to weigh in on the historic moment, as he was preparing to be the Grand Marshall for the Mint 400 race.
Austin was interviewed by The Schmo ahead of the festivities, and commented on Cena joining The Rock's side.
“It had to happen sooner or later. Finally it happened,” the former WWE Champion said. “So it’ll be interesting to see, you know, whether the people accept him as a heel, or has he turned himself more babyface? I think it remains to be seen as the story unfolds. Nonetheless, they’ve kicked off an epic build into WrestleMania. And that’s what they do every single year. And this year, it’s here in Las Vegas, so it’s going to be pretty damn awesome.”
Many speculated Austin could have been part of last year's epic WrestleMania main event that saw Cody Rhodes win the WWE Championship from Roman Reigns, but it didn't come to pass. Austin was asked if he'd have any interest in being part of WrestleMania 41 instead.
MORE: Additional WWE SmackDown Dates Announced For Randy Orton Ahead of WrestleMania 41
“Hey, I haven’t been in contact with anybody, so I guess anything could happen,” he said.
“But I’m here to run the Mint 400 and that’s what my sights are set on. I’m not looking to Mania, I’m looking to the Mint 400. I’ve got a brand new left knee. This is my first race back, so I’m going to go out there and kick ass and see if I can do as well as I can.”
