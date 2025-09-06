Brock Lesnar Arrives On WWE SmackDown, Attacks John Cena During Match With Sami Zayn
The Beast is back and he has once again made John Cena his target.
Brock Lesnar had not appeared on WWE programming since his shocking return at SummerSlam back in August, but that changed Friday night in Chicago.
The rumors of his travel plans to the Windy City turned out to be true as Lesnar arrived at the Allstate Arena to disrupt Cena's farewell to the very venue that hosted his WWE debut over 23 years ago.
Friday night was John Cena's final ever appearance on SmackDown. He opened the show to thank the Chicago crowd for an incredible reception and to soak in a special moment along the road to his retirement. He was interrupted by Sami Zayn, who was looking to have his own full circle moment with the 'Greatest of All-Time'.
It was over 10 years ago when Zayn made his main roster debut by answering a John Cena United States Open Challenge and he wanted to pay that gesture forward. He asked Cena for permission to implement his own Sami Zayn United States Open Challenge before offering him the first shot at the title.
Much to the approval of the 16,600 fans packed into the Allstate Arena, Cena accepted the challenge and the match began immediately. The two put together a strong back-and-forth encounter that covered multiple segments, with the audience firmly behind the 17-Time World Champion.
Cena once again used this match to pay homage to some of his greatest rivals. He pulled out Kurt Angle's Angle Slam, Kevin Owens' Pop Up Power Bomb, CM Punk's GTS and Adam Copeland's Spear all in an effort to put Zayn away, but the United States Champion kicked out at two on every move.
It was after John hit an avalanche Attitude Adjustment on Sami, that Brock Lesnar made his way to the ring to ruin an otherwise stellar match-up. He gave and F-5 to Zayn before starting in on Cena. He gave the his longtime rival two F-5's before making his exit. All the while the crowd was expressing their disapproval of his actions.
Moments after the attack, Lesnar got up close and personal with a camera operator in gorilla and told Cena he'd see him at Wrestlepalooza. The match was soon made official for the next Premium Live Event on Saturday, September 20 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.
WWE Wrestlepalooza Card (Announced):
IYO SKY vs. Stephanie Vaquer for the vacated Women's World Championship
John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar
