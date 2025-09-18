Bron Breakker Credits Future Hall Of Famer For Giving Him A Welcome To WWE Moment
Bron Breakker is touted as a future WrestleMania main event talent for WWE, but it wasn't long ago that he was a new player on the main WWE roster. Breakker credits and is thankful to a "future Hall of Famer" for welcoming him to the company in the proper way.
Breakker is a former NXT Champion and Intercontinental Champion, but winning those championships were not his welcome to the WWE moment. Breakker says it was another key run of matches that solidified him on the main roster.
During an interview with ESPN Unsportsmanlike, Breakker talked about being on the main WWE roster and said it was working with Sheamus that was his true and crowning "welcome to WWE" moment.
“I think my ‘Welcome to the WWE’ moment was probably when I worked with Sheamus. Sheamus is a guy that’s been around for 10-15+ years, a guy that is very well respected and someone who is really physical and takes a lot of pride in his work."- Sheamus (h/t Fightful)
Breakker continued and heaped loads of praise on the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion.
"He’s well respected by the entire locker room and the entire audience, he’s no doubt going to be a hall of famer one day. He’s someone that makes you earn it, he’s really physical out there. I obviously enjoy that type of combat sports, I love getting in there. He’s someone that’s really fun to work with, he’s really fun to watch.”- Sheamus (h/t Fightful)
Breakker and Sheamus have clashed multiple times since Breakker debuted on WWE Raw. Notably, the two wrestled for the WWE Intercontinental Championship when Breakker was the champion in 2024. The WWE Intercontinental Championship is the one title belt that has alluded Sheamus in WWE.
Bron Breakker has a big spotlight on him at WWE Wrestlepalooza
This weekend at the first-ever WWE Wrestlepalooza event, Breakker has a big spotlight on him. The Usos are reuniting as a tag team for the first time in two years and their opponents are Breakker and his Vison partner, Bronson Reed.
Breakker has been a fixture of The Vision faction with Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman, and Reed since he joined the group on the night after WrestleMania 41.
WWE Wrestlepalooza will air on the ESPN app and Netflix -- internationally -- on Saturday night. Other announced matches for the show include John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch vs. CM Punk & AJ Lee, Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Championship, and more.
