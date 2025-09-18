New Update On Joe Hendry's WWE And TNA Future (Exclusive)
Say his name, and he appears. Especially on WWE television.
Joe Hendry has become a staple of WWE NXT TV since last summer, earning more and more time on the show despite being a TNA wrestler. Naturally, that has sparked speculation as to what is in store for his future.
Hendry broke out in 2024 and became a social media darling, riding the momentum to a TNA World Championship win earlier this year at TNA Genesis when he defeated Nic Nemeth. Since, he has been a large part of the TNA and WWE partnership, appearing frequently on NXT alongside a few main roster appearances.
This week on NXT Homecoming, former TNA and NXT Champion Bobby Roode appeared backstage in a segment with Hendry, Charlie Dempsey, and Wren Sinclair. There, Roode told Hendry to turn his focus towards the NXT Championship. The Takedown on SI has learned that this is no coincidence.
Hendry's TNA and WWE Future
Multiple WWE and TNA sources tell The Takedown on SI that Hendry is in the process of being largely phased out of TNA programming and integrated more into WWE TV. The internal expectation across people in both companies is that he will be WWE-bound on a full-time basis by the beginning of 2026.
While some on social media have speculated that Hendry is already under WWE contract, TNA President Carlos Silva tells The Takedown on SI that Hendry is still currently under a deal with TNA, and that WWE NXT and TNA coordinate their talent usage together as part of their partnership.
It is worth noting that of Hendry's last eight matches (including dark and house show matches), only one has been under the TNA umbrella, a Sept. 4 match against Travis Williams.
He recently faced The Miz on main roster house shows during WWE's tour of the United Kingdom. This is not to say TNA will not use Hendry on TV in the future, but The Takedown was told fans should expect to see him more prominently on NXT.
WWE has continued to feature Hendry on not just NXT TV, but in its social media segments as well. On Wednesday, the official WWE Recruiting Instagram page posted a reel with him discussing his favorite WWE match of all time while wearing a WWE t-shirt.
Hendry made his WWE main roster debut earlier this year, first appearing in the Men's Royal Rumble match as a surprise entrant. He then would be Randy Orton's mystery opponent at WrestleMania and while quickly defeated. WWE's confidence in putting the then-TNA World Champion in that spot gave early indications of plans for him.
