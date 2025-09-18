Major Change Announced For John Cena vs Brock Lesnar At WWE Wrestlepalooza
It was previously announced by lead Monday Night Raw commentator Joe Tessitore that John Cena versus Brock Lesnar would be the 'main event' of WWE Wrestlepalooza, but it turns out that match will not be closing the show.
The inaugural Premium Live Event is set for this Saturday night from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. It's the very first event to be streamed live on the ESPN direct-to-consumer app and the WWE creative team has now decided to launch this new five-year media partnership in a major way.
It was announced Thursday afternoon on the Pat McAfee Show, by Pat himself, that Cena and Brock will now jerk the curtain this Saturday night. Meaning the final meeting between these two longtime rivals will be the first ever match streamed over ESPN programming.
It is unclear, as of this writing, what will main event Wrestlepalooza, but there are certainly some viable options.
Cody Rhodes will defend his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre this Saturday. Having the company's top prize being defended by its franchise player would certainly be an understandable selection, especially given the importance of this particular Premium Live Event.
However, do not overlook the massive mixed tag team match. World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins & Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch taking on CM Punk and AJ Lee, in her first match in over a decade, certainly carries the appropriate amount of star power for that main event sport. Not to mention the story to back it up.
Rollins, Lynch, Punk and Lee have also been doing heavy media rounds this week, especially on ESPN, to promote the match.
It would not be a shock at all to see WWE's two power couples close out the show, but with Cena and Lesnar now kicking off the festivities, it is more than fair to wonder if Chief Content Officer Paul 'Triple H' Levesque has something monumental up his sleeve for the Wrestlepalooza finale.
WWE Wrestlepalooza Card (announced):
Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch vs. CM Punk & AJ Lee
John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar
Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship
Stephanie Vaquer vs. IYO SKY for the vacated Women's World Championship
The Usos vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE Wrestlepalooza Predictions: Will John Cena Slay The Beast On His Road To Retirement?
Seth Rollins Peels Back The Curtain On His Fake Knee Injury Ahead Of WWE SummerSlam
New Update On Joe Hendry's WWE And TNA Future (Exclusive)
ESPN Reveals Whether Or Not It Influenced Brock Lesnar Returning To WWE