Bron Breakker May Have Been Injured At WWE SummerSlam 2025

Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed teamed together in an attempt to beat Roman Reigns and Jey Uso in the opening match of night one of WWE SummerSlam. The heels weren't able to secure the win, and even worse, it seems there may have been an injury during the bout.
It isn't 100% sure where the incident happened during the match, but after the match, Bron Breakker was assisted backstage and was seen limping from many fans' points of view at the MetLife Stadium.
A Fightful Select reader, Shard, talked about seeing Breakker afterward and how it seemed his knee was injured in some way.
"I had a photo-op with him earlier today. He came in about a hour late and was limping into the area. They gave him a chair to sit throughout the session. Also, the person that accompanied him from WWE was telling the workers to speed through the photos upon arrival. Really cool guy. I thanked him for showing up because he definitely didn’t have to and wished him a speedy recovery. Knee seemed a bit swollen."- Shard [h/t Fightful Select]
Fightful reached out to WWE for any information about the injury, to which they were told that Breakker would be evaluated, but they were hoping it wouldn't end up being bad. They are planning to keep everyone updated if anything is confirmed.
While Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed weren't able to come out of SummerSlam with a win, the nameless faction's leader, Seth Rollins, ended up cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase on CM Punk to capture the World Heavyweight Championship for the second time.
It was after Rollins' win that fans noticed Breakker made his way to the ring with his knee bandaged up. Ironically, fans saw Rollins fake a similar injury after his match with LA Knight from Saturday Night's Main Event.
