New WWE Trademark Hints At Seth Rollins Faction Name
Does Seth Rollins’ faction finally have a name?
Rollins made a surprising return at WWE SummerSlam Night 1 on Saturday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, where he orchestrated the ‘Ruse of the Century’ to become World Heavyweight Champion.
After CM Punk defeated Gunther in a classic main event, Rollins came out on crutches before revealing that he wasn’t actually injured. He then cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to defeat Punk for the title.
That appeared to be the ‘Plan B’ that ‘The Oracle’ Paul Heyman mentioned last month on WWE television, and that vision may now be a main theme for the group of Rollins, Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed.
WWE has reportedly filed a trademark for ‘The Vision’ with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for entertainment purposes, and it seems likely that will be the faction name for the dominant foursome moving forward.
Rollins has been using ‘The Visionary’ moniker for years in WWE.
What’s Next For Rollins and The Vision?
With Rollins as the new champion, there are a lot of intriguing scenarios that could play out for the World Heavyweight Championship.
Punk will be out for revenge after Rollins stole his moment away from him at SummerSlam, and the two could reignite their feud again starting on Monday’s Raw in Brooklyn.
Speaking of revenge, Roman Reigns and Jey Uso got some payback on Breakker and Reed by defeating them in a tag team match on SummerSlam Night 1, and both of The Bloodline originals have unfinished business with the new champion.
The same could be said for Sami Zayn, who finally finished things with Karrion Kross at SummerSlam. Zayn has made it clear that he has his sights on becoming world champion for the first time in WWE, and returning to his rivalry with Rollins could be a great opportunity to do just that.
Also, let’s not forget that LA Knight pinned Rollins after the “injury” at Saturday Night’s Main Event, so ‘The Megastar’ might have his own vision to win his first world championship as well.
As for Breakker and Reed, they may be on a mission to get back on track after the disappointment against Reigns and Jey.
