Two New Blockbuster Matches Reportedly Set for WrestleMania 42

With the 2026 Royal Rumble event in the rearview mirror, the WrestleMania 42 card is beginning to take shape.

On this week's episode of WWE Raw on Netflix, the WrestleMania 42 main event was officially revealed. After winning the men's Royal Rumble match in Saudi Arabia, Roman Reigns decided to pick CM Punk as his WrestleMania opponent. Those two men will collide for Punk's WWE World Heavyweight Championship in Las Vegas in April.

Liv Morgan was the winner of the women's Royal Rumble match and also has a guaranteed world title match at WrestleMania. Morgan was less clear on who she is choosing to face. She attacked the WWE Women's World Champion, Stephanie Vaquer, but didn't officially choose her as an opponent. Morgan will be on this week's episode of SmackDown to scope out that championship scene before deciding.

Outside of those two WrestleMania matches, a new report indicates that two more are rumored to be in place for the big event.

Seth Rollins | Netflix

Seth Rollins is expected back in WWE in time for a match at WrestleMania

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker is being penciled in for WrestleMania 42. At the Royal Rumble, Breakker was attacked by an individual in a black mask. That person is rumored to eventually be revealed as Rollins.

Rollins and Breakker have a history together. Last year after WrestleMania, Breakker joined The Vision with Rollins and Paul Heyman. Last fall, Breakker took Rollins out and essentially kicked him out of the group.

Rollins has not been seen in WWE since being attacked by Breakker and is currently on the shelf recovering from shoulder surgery. Reports this week indicate that WWE does expect to have Rollins back in time for a match at WrestleMania.

According to the same Wrestling Observer report, Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Championship is also penciled in for WrestleMania 42. The report indicates right now the match is set to be a singles match, but WWE could always choose to add Jacob Fatu to the mix.

Rhodes and McIntyre have been feuding for months and have had multiple matches for the world championship. Most recently, McIntyre defeated Rhodes at the beginning of the year on SmackDown and won the championship in a 3 Stages of Hell Match.

Fatu got involved in that match and ended up costing Rhodes his championship. Fatu and Rhodes have feuded since then, which is why a potential triple threat between all three men makes sense.

WrestleMania 42 airs live on ESPN and Netflix internationally from inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 18 and April 19.

