New York Giants RB Cam Skattebo Reveals if a WWE Career is in His Future

Why not a little football talk this Super Bowl Sunday?

New York Giants RB Cam Skattebo was in the midst of a breakout rookie campaign before he suffered a season-ending injury in week 8 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Despite having to endure a dislocated ankle, fractured fibula, and a ruptured deltoid ligament, Skattebo still has a very bright future in the NFL ahead of him, but he's already being asked to consider life after football.

Cam Skattebo | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

TMZ Sports caught up with the former First-team All-American and asked him point-blank if a transition from the NFL to WWE was something he'd consider down the line. As it is often said in the professional wrestling industry, never say never.

"I feel like I’m a pretty good actor, so there’s a chance there,” Skattebo said in response. “There’s a bunch of chances. I feel like I can do something outside of football when I’m done playing, and I’m not too sure where I’m going to go with that, but WWE is definitely an option.”

When asked whether he has any experience in the squared circle, Skattebo admitted that his knowledge doesn't go much further than anyone else who grew up trying to emulate what they saw on television in their backyard.

“Just growing up watching it, and then I had an older brother that was bigger than me, so his reach was always longer, so I never was able to punch him. It was just wrestling the whole time.”

Cam Skattebo is no stranger to WWE

Skattebo found himself in a bit of hot water this past fall, at least in the eye of the national media, after he made an appearance on the November 17 edition of WWE Raw.

While sitting ringside at New York's Madison Square Garden, Cam got into a kayfabed altercation with Men's Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor and JD McDonough of The Judgment Day.

Cam Skattebo with The Judgment Day | Netflix

Skattebo is far from the first athlete to get involved with WWE performers during a show, but he was still in a walking boot at the time, having just undergone surgery for his aforementioned season-ending injury.

"If you don’t like that I’m having a good time while dealing with a tough time, then just go ahead and unfollow and casually move on," Skattebo wrote in response to the criticism on his X account.

