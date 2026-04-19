Bron Breakker Returns to Help Gunther Defeat Seth Rollins at WrestleMania

After being out of action following an emergency hernia surgery for three months, Bron Breakker has made his return to WWE at WrestleMania 42.

Seth Rollins was in the midst of an instant classic with Gunther at WrestleMania 42 that saw the two men trading back-and-forth offense that had the Allegiant Stadium crowd on their feet and fully invested in the battle between two former World Heavyweight Champions.

Down the stretch, Rollins took control following a massive Pedigree on top of the commentary desk. "The Visionary" then followed up with a Curb Stomp on top of the same table, which seemingly had Rollins set to get the victory at Mania.

However, the referee went to check on Gunther at ringside, prompting Breakker to make his first appearance since the February 2 episode of Monday Night Raw and deliver a huge spear to Rollins on the floor.

Breakker then rolled his former Vision leader back in the ring, where Rollins stared him down until "The Ring General" came from behind to apply the sleeper. Seth tried to hold on before eventually passing out for the referee stoppage victory for Gunther.

Bron Breakker gets revenge for Paul Heyman on Seth Rollins

The Vision turns on Seth Rollins | WWE

After the match, Breakker stared down with a beaten Seth on the floor before making a full sprint down the long WrestleMania entranceway and stage to deliver an even more massive and powerful spear to leave the former World Heavyweight Champion lying in a heap.

Breakker then walked back up the ramp, where he met with WWE Hall of Famer and his manager, Paul Heyman. Bron hugged Heyman to reunite and get a measure of revenge after Rollins attacked "The Oracle" several times during Breakker's absence from WWE.

Breakker was reportedly scheduled to face Rollins in a singles match at WrestleMania 42 before he was sidelined with the hernia injury following a stunt that saw him flip the announce table two months ago.

Back in October 2025, Rollins was sidelined with a shoulder injury that saw Bron Breakker and The Vision turn on him, excommunicating him from the stable he created. Rollins' status was uncertain for WrestleMania at one point before he was cleared to compete ahead of the premium live event.

This should set the stage for Breakker and Rollins to meet in one-on-one action sometime very soon to conclude this story of The Vision in the aftermath of Mania in the months to come.

Meanwhile, Gunther is now owed a favor from Paul Heyman and has avenged his losses from the past two Manias where he lost the Intercontinental Championship to Sami Zayn in 2024 and lost the World Heavyweight Title to Jey Uso in 2025.