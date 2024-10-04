Bron Breakker Reveals Upcoming New "Steiner Math" Gear
The numbers don't lie: Bron Breakker has a 141 2/3% chance of debuting brand new "Steiner Math" inspired gear very soon in WWE.
During a conversation on "Casual Conversations with The Classic", Breakker spoke about his love for the video game "Fortnite" and what gear he would like to see his game skin wearing. Breakker revealed that he has new gear in the works inspired by his uncle, Scott Steiner, and his famous TNA promo before to 2008's "Sacrifice" pay per view.
“There’s going to be one coming up soon that is a Bron Breakker version of the Steiner math. I already did the pink one. It was huge, it was a cool thing, but I’m gonna do something different with that. I’m in the shop a little bit with the creative team. We’re gonna make something cool.”- Bron Breakker
Breakker stated that all of his PLE gear is both a nod and tribute to classic Steiner Brothers gear throughout their careers. He wore a pink variation of the classic Rick Steiner singlet, while providing a tongue-in-cheek nod to Scott's famous "Steiner Math" promo during his match against Joe Gacy at NXT's "Spring Breakin" event in 2022.
Rick and Scott Steiner are amongst the most decorated tag teams in wrestling history, holding championship gold in WWE, WCW, NWA, and IWGP, and were 2022 inductees into the WWE Hall of Fame. Rick and Scott are also singles champions, with Rick holding the WCW United States and Television championships, and Scott having held world championships in both WCW and TNA.
Bron Breakker became the first Steiner to win a singles championship in WWE by defeating Sami Zayn at SummerSlam this year. He held the championship for 51 days until dropping the title to Jey Uso on the September 23rd episode of "Monday Night Raw".
