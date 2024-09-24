WWE Wrestlers and Fans React to Jey Uso Winning the Intercontinental Championship
Did 'Main Event' Jey Uso shock the world and defeat Bron Breakker to capture the Intercontinental Championship on Raw?... YEET!
There was a party in stands of the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California Monday Night as Jey Uso completed his ascension from "which Uso are you?" to standing on his own as a singles Champion in WWE.
Uce needed several spears and multiple Uso Splashes to put away Bron Breakker, ending his Intercontinental Championship run at just 51 days, but he did it. A massive upset in the eyes of many, but a result that no doubt had Jey's fans and colleagues YEET-ing all night long.
Several of whom took to social media to congratulate Jey Uso on his 14 years of hard work and dedication finally paying off with singles gold.
Full Raw (9/23) Results:
- Dominik Mysterio is informed that he'll be locked inside a shark cage during the Women's World Title match between Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley at Bad Blood.
- Sami Zayn defeated Ludwig Kaiser; GUNTHER again refuses Zayn's challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship
- Dragon Lee defeated Carlito
- Bronson Reed vs. The Miz ends in a no contest when Braun Strowman interferes. Last Monster Standing Match announced for next week.
- Drew McIntyre promises to finally end CM Punk inside Hell in a Cell
- Damage CTRL defeated The Unholy Union
- The Creed Brothers defeated The New Day
- Jey Uso defeated Bron Breakker to win the Intercontinental Championship
You can follow Rick Ucchino on X and on Instagram: @RickUcchino
