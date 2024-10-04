WWE Bringing Multiple Legends In For Bad Blood 2024 [REPORT]
Multiple legends are reportedly set to take part in Saturday's WWE Bad Blood 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.
PWInsider is reporting that ahead of the live event, former WWE Hall of Famers and superstars such as Scott Steiner, Rick Steiner, Diamond Dallas Page, Tully Blanchard, Arn Anderson, Madusa, and Jacqueline Moore are set appear.
The Steiner brothers are confirmed to appear for a photo op, but it's still unclear how the rest may play into the event.
Scott Steiner and older brother Rick Steiner (The Steiner Bros), are best known for their stint in WCW (World Championship Wrestling). Rick also happens to be father to Bron Breakker, who last month lost his WWE Intercontinental Championship title to Jey Uso.
"Diamond" Dallas Page (DDP) was also a major figure in WCW before ithe company was acquired by WWF (WWE) in 2001.
Tully Blanchard and Arn Anderson were members of the original 'The Four Horsemen' stable, which included Ole Anderson and was led by Ric Flair. The legendary group wrestled in WCW during the 1980's and 1990's.
Madusa was a three-time WWF Women's Champion and was awarded Pro Wrestling Illustrated's 'Rookie Of The Year' in 1988. And Jacqueline Moore was the first African American WWE Women's Cruiserweight Champion. Both wrestled in WCW before joining WWF/WWE.
All the former stars share strong ties with WCW, which was based in Atlanta.
