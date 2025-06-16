Carlito Had Creative Freedom In Judgment Day, Doesn't Think Triple H Was A Fan Of His Character
Carlito is officially a free agent and he's now discussing his latest run with WWE.
The former United States and Intercontinental Champion departed the company earlier this month after he was informed that his contract would not be renewed. This despite him becoming a mainstay on Monday Night Raw as a member of the Judgment Day.
During a guest appearance on Sirius XM Busted Open Radio Monday, Carlito spoke about his role in the group and taking it upon himself to be the comic relief during most of their segments.
"Those were all my ideas. I took, literally, 'creative has nothing for you,' and I made something of it. I went in there and I said, 'I'm not going to complain.' I'm one of the older guys, I'm not going to get prioritized and I'm not gonna get pushed and [Triple H] is not a fan of Carlito."
Carlito clarified that he thinks that Triple H likes him personally, but he believes that WWE's Chief Content Officer was not a big fan of his character.
Regardless, a lack of creative direction from WWE actually turned out to have major upside during his last few months with the company. Carlito essentially had a free pass to do what he wanted.
"The writers were great, they gave me a bunch of freedom. They would come to me and say, 'We have this backstage (segment), we don't really have anything for you here, but we were hoping you would Carlito-fy it,' is what they would say. I would find where I could do something. It took off from there and every week it was great. They gave me total freedom to do whatever I wanted." h/t Fightful- Carlito on Busted Open Radio
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Bryan Danielson Says His Pro Wrestling Career Reached Unexpected Heights
AEW And Jon Moxley Sued For Negligence, Civil Assault, And Battery By Production Crew Member (Exclusive)
WWE Star Cody Rhodes Featured In New Trailer For Naked Gun Reboot
ROH Women's Champion Athena Announces New All Women's Wrestling Show