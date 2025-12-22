Kevin Nash Explains Why He Won't Leave WWE Despite Political Differences

Mick Foley shocked the wrestling world last week when he decided to end appearances for WWE over their political support of Donald Trump.

In a post on Instagram, Foley said that Trump's comments on the death of Rob Reiner were the final straw for him and that he didn't want to represent a company that coddles a man who is void of compassion like Trump is.

Foley said that he informed WWE Talent Relations that he would not be available for appearances, and he confirmed that he would not be signing a new WWE Legends contract. "I no longer wish to represent a company that coddles a man so seemingly void of compassion as he marches our country towards autocracy," Foley wrote.

"Last night, I informed WWE talent relations that I would not be making any appearances for the company as long as this man remains in office."

There are others in WWE who don't align politically with the company. One of those is another WWE Legend and Hall of Famer, Kevin Nash.

Nash has been openly critical of Donald Trump over the years. However, Nash confirmed in an appearance on his podcast that he would not be leaving the WWE like Foley.

"He bailed, and I was just like, man I understand it," Nash said. "And if that's how Mick feels, I get it from Mick's standpoint ... Let me explain my position."

Kevin Nash won't be leaving WWE because they are family

Nash went on to detail that he views Levesque and the McMahon Family as his family. He used various examples of both families being respectful of his wife and detailed his long, personal relationship with Triple H as a reason he'll be sticking it out with the company.

"Paul and I drove up and down the road for a year and a half. Paul was the first of the Kliq to hold T. He gets with Steph and I was at their wedding. I was one of Paul's best men. I was in the wedding ... (while I was in New York) Linda took care of my wife. And I'll forever be grateful for that because my wife was really nervous." Kevin Nash

Nash continued:

"I look at them as family. Like that's it. They're just family to me. Linda knows what my political views are. It’s like, they're my Republican family, you know? But they’re family.” Kevin Nash

Nash was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on two different occasions. In 2015, he was inducted as a singles act. In 2020, Nash was inducted again, but as part of the NWO faction.

Nash is a multiple-time world champion and held that title in both the WWE and WCW. His last WWE television appearance was on a special Raw Reunion show in 2019.

