Carmelo Hayes Doesn't Measure WWE Main Roster Success By Wins Or Championships
Carmelo Hayes is reflecting on his first year on the WWE main roster.
The 2025 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal Winner was selected in the first round of the WWE Draft this time last year and he responded to a social media post from the USA Network celebrating the occasion on Saturday.
While the former NXT Champion may not have had the kind of year that many of his fans wanted or expected, from a booking perspective, Hayes is highlighting the positives from his time as a SmackDown Superstar. He noted that whenever his number was called, he always delivered. Even if he wasn't the one getting his hand raised at the end of the match.
"Regardless of what was expected or not this year, I never measured my success on Championships or winning matches.
When I got the ball it was a first down or touchdown. Stole the show and had banger matches with anyone and everyone.
Traveled the world and honed my craft against the best. Wrestled the WWE Champion 10+ times and got to work and learn from legends and future hall of famers.
I'm winning in every way possible. I killed shit this year and was drafted first for a reason. You can’t deny what won’t be denied. Haven’t even started cooking yet."- Carmelo Hayes on X
Hayes recently formed a partnership with The Miz on Friday Night SmackDown and he was gifted a new nickname on this past week's episode.
After the A-lister presented Carmelo with a gold chain that depicted the head of the late great Andre the Giant, Melo was referred to as the 'HIMth Wonder of the World.' It's highly possible that his battle royal victory on WrestleMania SmackDown could be parlayed into his most significant push on the main roster to date.
Time will tell, but Melo has proven he does not miss when presented with an opportunity to shoot the ball.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE SmackDown Results [4/25/25]: Street Profits Win TLC Classic, Vega Captures U.S. Championship
Aleister Black Discusses Wrestling Future In Video Filmed Ahead Of His WWE Return
Watch WWE Fan Ask Montez Ford To Use Prosthetic Leg As A Weapon On SmackDown
Bryan Danielson Gives Update On His Neck & Whether There's A Chance He Wrestles Again