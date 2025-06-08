Wrestling On FanNation

R-Truth Makes Shocking Return To Cost John Cena At WWE Money In The Bank

The fans wanted R-Truth back in WWE and it appears they have been heard loud and clear.

Rick Ucchino

R-Truth is back!
R-Truth is back! / WWE.com

The fans wanted R-Truth and they got him at Money in the Bank!

R-Truth made his shocking return to WWE less than a week after announcing that he would be departing the company.

The crowd inside the Intuit Dome had been chanting, "We want Truth" at different moments throughout the night and he showed up during the main event to screw over his 'childhood hero' John Cena.

The WWE Champion appeared to be closing in on a victory for Logan Paul and himself after he clocked Cody Rhodes with the WWE title belt, but then Truth appeared from the crowd and took Cena down with a spear.

Truth then struck Cena with the WWE Title belt, which opened the door for Rhodes to pick up the win for himself and Jey Uso with a Cross Rhodes.

Michael Cole made mention of R-Truth's contract situation on commentary shortly after his appearance. It certainly appears as though WWE has turned a shoot into a work with this one, but there's been no official word on whether Truth has been re-signed by the company.

We'll provide more information on R-Truth and his contract status with WWE as it becomes available.

Full Money in the Bank Results:

Naomi won the 2025 Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match over Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, Roxanne Perez, Stephanie Vaquer and Giulia

Dominik Mysterio retained the Men's Intercontinental Championship over Octagón Jr.

Becky Lynch won the Women's Intercontinental Championship after defeating Lyra Valkyria

Seth Rollins won the 2025 Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match over LA Knight, Solo Sikoa, Andrade, Penta and El Grande Americano

Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso defeated John Cena and Logan Paul thanks to a returning R-Truth

R-Truth
WWE.com

The Latest On WWE, AEW & More

Seth Rollins Wins The 2025 Men's Money In The Bank Ladder Match

Naomi Wins Women's WWE Money In The Bank 2025 Ladder Match

Becky Lynch Wins Women's Intercontinental Championship At WWE Money In The Bank 2025

WWE Officially Confirms Location For WrestleMania 42

Published
Rick Ucchino
RICK UCCHINO

Rick Ucchino has been covering professional wrestling since 2019, but his broadcast career has spanned over 15 years. He can be heard every weekday morning on 700WLW radio in Cincinnati, OH. You can also read his work over on SI's Cincinnati Reds Talk. Follow Rick on X and Instagram: @RickUcchino

Home/WWE