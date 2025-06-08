R-Truth Makes Shocking Return To Cost John Cena At WWE Money In The Bank
The fans wanted R-Truth and they got him at Money in the Bank!
R-Truth made his shocking return to WWE less than a week after announcing that he would be departing the company.
The crowd inside the Intuit Dome had been chanting, "We want Truth" at different moments throughout the night and he showed up during the main event to screw over his 'childhood hero' John Cena.
The WWE Champion appeared to be closing in on a victory for Logan Paul and himself after he clocked Cody Rhodes with the WWE title belt, but then Truth appeared from the crowd and took Cena down with a spear.
Truth then struck Cena with the WWE Title belt, which opened the door for Rhodes to pick up the win for himself and Jey Uso with a Cross Rhodes.
Michael Cole made mention of R-Truth's contract situation on commentary shortly after his appearance. It certainly appears as though WWE has turned a shoot into a work with this one, but there's been no official word on whether Truth has been re-signed by the company.
We'll provide more information on R-Truth and his contract status with WWE as it becomes available.
Full Money in the Bank Results:
Naomi won the 2025 Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match over Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, Roxanne Perez, Stephanie Vaquer and Giulia
Dominik Mysterio retained the Men's Intercontinental Championship over Octagón Jr.
Becky Lynch won the Women's Intercontinental Championship after defeating Lyra Valkyria
Seth Rollins won the 2025 Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match over LA Knight, Solo Sikoa, Andrade, Penta and El Grande Americano
Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso defeated John Cena and Logan Paul thanks to a returning R-Truth
