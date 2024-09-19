Chad Gable Announces Ambassadorship For Celebrated 2026 Sporting Event
WWE Raw superstar Chad Gable took to X on Thursday (September 19) to announce his new role as an official ambassador of the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games, which will be held in Minnesota, Gable's home state.
MORE: Is Bryan Danielson Wrestling Nigel McGuiness At AEW Grand Slam?
"I've always believed in the power of sports to bring people together, and the USA Games embodies that spirit in an inspiring way like nothing else," Gable says.
In the video, Gable is seen training a handful of 2026 Special Olympics hopefuls. And, in a brief kayfabe breaking scene, you can see Otis in the background fanning a towel on one of the athletes. There you go again Otis, making all our hearts melt.
Chad Gable knows a thing or two about Olympic competition, having competed in the 2012 Summer Games in London. After shutting out Micronesia’s Keitani Graham 6-0, 1-0 in his first match, Gable, real name Charles Betts, lost in the quarterfinals of the 185-pound Greco-Roman wrestling competition to Cuba’s Pablo Shorey Hernandez.
“I’m not taking a medal home, but you take a lot home from this kind of thing,” Gable said in an interview after the loss.
MORE: Ken Shamrock Confirms WWE Deal, Hall Of Fame Aspirations, The Rock's Chair Shot & More
Despite not medaling, it's safe to say that Gable landed on his feet.
The idea that spawned the Special Olympics simmered in Eunice Kennedy Shriver's Washington, D.C. backyard in 1962. Shriver wanted to see if young people with intellectual disabilities could participate in sports. The experience sowed the seeds for a large sporting event featuring disabled athletes.
In July 1968, Shriver's dream came to fruition when the first Special Olympics Summer Games were held at Chicago's Soldier Field. Today, four million athletes and 227 nations around the world participate in the Special Olympics.