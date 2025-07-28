Chad Gable Confirms Rotator Cuff Injury During Minnesota Twins Game
The injury that has kept Chad Gable out of action in WWE is an injured rotator cuff. Gable confirmed the news while being interviewed between innings at a Minnesota Twins game.
Gable was asked during the Twins.TV broadcast about what he was doing while away from wrestling and he gave an answer that centered around looking for a silver lining.
“I’m looking at the silver lining here. I got a little injury to my rotator cuff, but what it did do was buy me some time off the road to be home with my family and do stuff like this. Come to a baseball game on a Sunday, which I never get to do. So, find the bright side, right?”- Chad Gable (h/t WrestlePurist)
Gable has been a staple of WWE Raw on Netflix this year, but the injury has sidelined him from the show and his American Made faction. Gable has also wrestled part of 2025 as El Grande Americano, a luchadore.
Gable defeated Rey Fenix at WrestleMania 41 this year as El Grande Americano. He was originally scheduled to take on Rey Mysterio at the event, but Mysterio was sidelined with an injury.
WWE has not announced an official timetable for Gable's return, but in the video clip he was still in a sling.
