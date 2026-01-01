Iyo Sky Makes Grand Statement About 2025

Iyo Sky had a massive 2025 in WWE.

For much of the year, Sky was the WWE World Heavyweight Champion and successfully defended the title multiple times, including at WrestleMania 41.

Oh yeah, and that WrestleMania 41 match against both Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley in a Triple Threat Match was voted the match of the year by The Takedown On SI.

Sky recognizes the wild year she had and confirmed that in a social media post on Tuesday night, saying 2025 was the best year of her career.

"Today is the last show of the year, wrapping up my year of fighting," Sky wrote. "May 2026 also go smoothly and see me complete it without a hitch. This year, I was able to defend my title at WrestleMania and make it the best year of my career. It's all thanks to everyone's tremendous support ... Thanks for a great year! I hope everyone has a happy New Year!!"

今日は年内最後のショーで闘い納め！

2025年も無事に完走👍🏻

今年はレッスルマニアでタイトルを防衛できたり、キャリア最高の1年にすることができました

皆さまのたくさんの応援パワーのお陰ですっ☺️

ではでは良いお年をお迎えくださいー🌅



Thanks for a great year!

I hope everyone has a happy New… pic.twitter.com/EIW32t9Yhk — IYO SKY (@Iyo_SkyWWE) December 31, 2025

Sky will begin 2026 with a bang. She spent the back half of 2025 teaming with Rhea Ripley and the duo has a WWE World Tag Team Championship match scheduled for the first Raw of the new year on January 5.

Sky was betrayed by her former Damage CTRL members, Kairi Sane and Asuka. Sane and Asuka now hold the tag team championships, but will put them on the line against Ripley and Sky.

Both teams have been at odds for weeks, with Sane and Asuka taking both Ripley and Sky out on last week's Raw. This week, Ripley and Sky returned the favor and attacked them to gain some momentum ahead of the match next week.

What else is on tap for Sky in 2026? Well, the dream matches are out there in abundance. Sky vs. Becky Lynch is a major singles program in the women's division that WWE can go with. Sky vs. Ripley, Sky vs. Belair, Sky vs. Vaquer again, and Sky against the returning AJ Lee are all special matches that the company can run.

The first Raw of 2026 is a stacked episode. In addition to the WWE Women's World Tag Team Championship match with Sky, CM Punk will defend his WWE Men's World Championship against Bron Breakker, and Becky Lynch will challenge Maxxine Dupri for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship.

