New Report Indicates When LA Knight May Return To WWE Raw

WWE has designs on starting off 2026 with a bang.

The one-year Raw on Netflix anniversary show will take place this coming Monday, January 5 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, with three major title matches headlining the card.

CM Punk and Bron Breakker will meet for the World Heavyweight Championship, Maxxine Dupri will put her Women's Intercontinental Championship on the line against Becky Lynch and The Kabuki Warriors will defend the Women's Tag Team Titles against Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY. In addition, it's starting to sound like the creative team has a few surprises in store for the show.

These two are going to go to WAR on January 5th 🔥



Don't miss CM Punk vs Bron Breakker for the World Heavyweight Championship on January 5th, the FIRST Raw of 2026!

It was reported on Tuesday that Chad Gable, who has been out with a shoulder injury for months, could be back on television this coming Monday night. Now, the same is being said for LA Knight.

The two-time United States Champion was written off of television back on December 8, courtesy of a Bronson Reed Tsunami on top of a car.

Knight's absence these past few weeks has been strictly storyline driven, and the folks over at BodySlam say The Megastar is due back any week now.

"Sources indicate to Bodyslam that Knight is expected to return to TV "very soon" and could be back as soon as this Monday's episode of RAW in Brooklyn. As Fightful Select previously reported, there is zero heat internally on LA Knight after holding up a sign that signified he should be pushed rather than Jey Uso."

The WWE creative team reportedly views LA Knight as one of their top babyfaces and he's expected to be presented as such upon his return to the ring.

Who else could show up on Monday Night Raw on January 5?

Chris Jericho | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

Chris Jericho's AEW contract reportedly expires at midnight tonight, and many industry insiders believe that he will be making his return to WWE in the very near future.

The company has been said to be interested in hosting a retirement tour for the 55-year-old, whose next appearance in WWE will be his first in over six years.

While most people have the Royal Rumble circled as a potential WWE return date for Y2J, Alex McCarthy of Wrestling Intel is reporting that WWE is at least considering re-debuting him on the January 5 episode of Monday Night Raw.

It's important to note that nothing has been finalized regarding a Chris Jericho return to WWE. He cannot legally agree to go elsewhere until Thursday, but it is entirely possible that Jericho, Knight and Gable are all at the Barclays Center on Monday. Or none of them could be. We'll all find out soon enough.

