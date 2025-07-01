Chad Gable Names New Leader Of American Made, El Grande Americano Has Growth Spurt
American Made has a new leader.
On this week's episode of WWE Raw, Chad Gable officially confirmed his injury that will keep him out of action for the foreseeable future. He made even bigger news when he appointed a new leader of his American Made faction.
Gable said during a backstage segment Monday night that the Creed Brothers should take their cues from Ivy Nile during his absence. Gable recently suffered an undisclosed injury and was written off of television after an attack from Penta this past week. When he appeared on the show Monday night, Chad was sporting a sling on his arm and confirmed that he would soon be undergoing surgery to correct the problem.
Gable has been a popular figure on Raw throughout 2025 thanks to his American Made role, but also his appearances as the masked Luchador, El Grande Americano.
After picking up a win over Rey Fenix at WrestleMania 41, El Grande Americano won the WWE Speed Championship and qualified for the Money in the Bank ladder match. It appears however, that El Grande may not be joining Gable on injured reserve.
As Jackie Redmond was interviewing American Made later in the night, the masked Luchador suddenly appeared into frame. Miraculously his arm was just fine. He also grew several inches and looked remarkably like Ludwig Kaiser.
While El Grande Americano appears to be sticking around, there is no official word on when WWE fans can expect to see Chad Gable back in the ring. We wish him a speedy recovery.
