Wrestling On FanNation

Chad Gable Names New Leader Of American Made, El Grande Americano Has Growth Spurt

Chad Gable confirms his recently reported injury, but not before picking a new leader of the American Made faction.

Zack Heydorn

WWE.com

American Made has a new leader.

On this week's episode of WWE Raw, Chad Gable officially confirmed his injury that will keep him out of action for the foreseeable future. He made even bigger news when he appointed a new leader of his American Made faction.

Gable said during a backstage segment Monday night that the Creed Brothers should take their cues from Ivy Nile during his absence. Gable recently suffered an undisclosed injury and was written off of television after an attack from Penta this past week. When he appeared on the show Monday night, Chad was sporting a sling on his arm and confirmed that he would soon be undergoing surgery to correct the problem.

Gable has been a popular figure on Raw throughout 2025 thanks to his American Made role, but also his appearances as the masked Luchador, El Grande Americano.

After picking up a win over Rey Fenix at WrestleMania 41, El Grande Americano won the WWE Speed Championship and qualified for the Money in the Bank ladder match. It appears however, that El Grande may not be joining Gable on injured reserve.

As Jackie Redmond was interviewing American Made later in the night, the masked Luchador suddenly appeared into frame. Miraculously his arm was just fine. He also grew several inches and looked remarkably like Ludwig Kaiser.

While El Grande Americano appears to be sticking around, there is no official word on when WWE fans can expect to see Chad Gable back in the ring. We wish him a speedy recovery.

The Latest On WWE, AEW & More

Rhea Ripley Gets Women's World Championship Shot At WWE Evolution

Saraya Responds To Latest Speculation About Paige Returning To WWE

WWE Releases Ticket Information For Survivor Series: WarGames 2025

Published |Modified
Zack Heydorn
ZACK HEYDORN

Zack Heydorn has been covering the pro wrestling industry for nine years. He's a former Assistant Editor of PWTorch and Managing Editor of SEScoops. Zack is the author of the Hybrid Shoot book Stunning: The Wrestling Artistry of Steve Austin, which is available on Amazon. You can follow Zack on

Home/WWE