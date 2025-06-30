WWE Raw On Netflix Preview (6/30/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
Mami came out on top at WWE Night of Champions, and now she has her sights set on winning back the Women's World Championship.
Monday Night Raw is live tonight from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh with a special start time of 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT) on Netflix, and Rhea Ripley is set to kick-off the show.
The Nightmare is a little banged up after her hellacious Street Fight with Raquel Rodriguez Saturday night, but with Evolution just two weeks away, now is not the time for her to rest if she wants to get in position for a shot at IYO SKY. Will the challenge officially be laid down tonight?
The reigning World Heavyweight Champion is also going to be in the house tonight as Gunther has another message to deliver to Goldberg. The Ring General has already vowed to finally kill the legend of the once unstoppable WCW Heavyweight Champion when they met at Saturday Night's Main Event. What more is left to say? We'll find out later tonight.
Also going down in the Steel City this evening, the World Tag Team Championships will be on the line when the New Day defend against Finn Balor and JD McDonagh of the Judgment Day. Sami Zayn & Penta will team up to face Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, while Sheamus and Rusev are set to do battle in a Big E meat madness special.
Finally, Raw General Manager Adam Pearce said on Sunday that both SmackDown GM Nick Aldis will be in Pittsburgh tonight and they have some announcements to make regarding next month's Evolution Premium Live Event in Atlanta. Have both men figured out what to do about the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships with Liv Morgan out of action for the next few months? Only time will tell.
Here is everything we know about tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw from Pittsburgh. Check back throughout the day for updates as more matches and segments are announced.
WWE World Tag Team Championship Match
Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have been strutting around backstage like they're the greatest gift to mankind ever since they won the World Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 41. While The New Day have been running their mouths seemingly non-stop, they've had just one title defense during their 72-day reign. That changes tonight on Raw they face the former tag champs in Finn Balor & JD McDonagh with the gold on the line.
Sami Zayn & Penta vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed
Sami Zayn was able to pull one thorn from his side at WWE Night of Champions when he defeated Karrion Kross, and tonight on Raw, he's looking to remove a few others. Zayn re-emerged during the main event Saturday night to give Penta a hand as he was battling Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Following their involvement in that chaotic WWE Championship match, Raw GM Adam Pearce has booked all four men to square off tonight in a tag team match.
Sheamus vs. Rusev
Pittsburgh, are you ready for a BANGER? Sheamus has taken issue with Rusev's attitude and actions ever since he returned to WWE the night after WrestleMania 41. The Bulgarian Brute decimated Otis and put him on injured reserve before turning his attention to the much smaller Akira Tozawa. The Celtic Warrior is more than happy to give Rusev a battle with someone his own size and these former League of Nations cohorts will go one-on-one tonight on Raw.
How to Watch WWE Raw Tonight:
Streaming: Netflix is the exclusive home to Monday Night Raw
WWE Raw Start Time:
Time: 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT
WWE Raw Location:
Location: PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Match Card (Announced):
Rhea Ripley will open the show
World Heavyweight Champion Gunther has a message for Goldberg
Raw GM Adam Pearce & SmackDown GM Nick Aldis to make Evolution announcements
New Day (c) vs. Judgment Day for the World Tag Team Championships
Sami Zayn & Penta vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed
Sheamus vs. Rusev
