Charlotte Flair Reveals The Ring Name She Originally Pitched To WWE
Charlotte Flair has revealed the original ring name that she pitched to WWE.
It was a noteworthy WrestleMania 41 season for “The Queen,” who returned from injury to win the 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble before going on to lose to Tiffany Stratton in the WWE Women’s Championship Match on WrestleMania Saturday.
There was controversy along the way, with the two reportedly going off script in a heated exchange on the April 4 edition of SmackDown.
While Flair will now turn her attention to the future, she opened up on one interesting tidbit from her WWE past in a recent interview on The Ringer Wrestling Show.
In the interview, Flair was asked about growing up in Charlotte, North Carolina, and she eventually shared the details on the origins of her ring name, noting that she pitched Elizabeth Reid due to legendary WWE manager Miss Elizabeth and her late brother Reid.
"I think they named me Charlotte as like a joke. I did love Charlotte from ‘Sex and the City,’ but I pitched, because I love Miss Elizabeth, I pitched Elizabeth. “Elizabeth Reid was one because of my brother. He was still alive then, but pretty much kind of...Elizabeth was part of my name.
She added:
“Charlotte, I think they went with because ‘Ric is billed from Charlotte. This is easy.’"- Charlotte Flair
Flair signed a developmental contract with WWE back in May 2012 and debuted on NXT television in July 2013.
She debuted on the WWE main roster in 2015 and is a 14-time WWE Women’s Champion.
H/T Fightful for the transcription.
