Charlotte Flair Says Ronda Rousey Was The Reason They Closed Out WWE WrestleMania 35
In the rich 41 year history of WrestleMania, only one time have women gone on last. Truly last. As in the very final match of the 'Showcase of the Immortals.'
It happened at WrestleMania 35 where Becky Lynch defeated Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair to win both the Raw and SmackDown Women's Championships.
Bianca Belair and Mercedes Moné, then known as Sasha Banks, did finish out night one of WrestleMania 37 in the only other match to date that's considered a WrestleMania main event for the WWE Women's Division.
Charlotte Flair was a guest on the latest episode of the Games with Names Podcast with former New England Patriots WR Julian Edelman, and said that she believes her triple threat with Becky and Ronda will be the only time that women will officially close out WrestleMania.
Furthermore, she gave all the credit to Rousey for helping to shatter that glass ceiling.
"We would have not main evented WrestleMania had it not been for Ronda (Rousey). Hands down," Charlotte said. "Her star power, her credibility, her outside influence, the audience that she brought. Kudos to her. I know that, you know, someone said in her book that she couldn’t wrestle but at the end of the day, it really didn’t matter."
The Queen said that Rousey had a special aura to her that brought so much to the table and she was able to figure out the in-ring side of the business along the way.
"I thank her for what she did for us, because, she didn’t have to come wrestle. She’d already done it all and it was real. So she just added that legitimacy to what we were trying to do that we didn’t have and she caught on.” h/t Fightful.
Charlotte also admitted that she hated the match at WrestleMania 35, saying the story in the lead up to it was "insane".
