Former WWE Champion Gets Sentimental Discussing Goldberg's Last Match
Goldberg is set for one last ride, and a former WWE Champion is very excited to witness it.
Big E has long been vocal about his support of the WCW legend, and has been an advocate of his work in WWE. While he won't ever get a chance to have a "Big Meaty Men Slapping Meat" match with Goldberg, he did have some thoughts on his WWE return to set up his retirement match bout Gunther.
He appeared on the latest Raw Recap episode, and opened up about what it was like seeing Goldberg confront Gunther on Raw.
"Look, it was like I was 13 years old once again," he said. "It was like, I hearken back to him winning the title at the Georgia Dome. I met this man at a Walmart signing like 25 years ago. Like, we got to do a Hot Ones together. This man, my wrestling fandom is so deeply connected to this man. My most famous promo of all time has to do with that man. I wanted his retirement match. That's obviously off the table."
Big E broke his neck in 2022 and has been inactive since, killing his opportunity to face Goldberg before he hangs up the boots. However, E sees Gunther as a great opponent for Goldberg to potentially go out against.
"I will say, if this is indeed it, Gunther is so intriguing. I love the clash of eras. I think, and this is, I want to see, obviously, seeing Jey not have the title is disappointing. But I want to see Gunther be in the ring with the biggest fish. Sometimes that's the best guys in the roster, but like us, I think back to when we were really rolling with the New Day and the Dudleys came back," he said.
"So you're not only getting an opportunity to share the ring with the best of your time, but you're also getting to share the ring with legends, and when you look back, look, I think a lot of our hardcore fans might roll their eyes and say, why Goldberg?"
Despite the criticism from some of those hardcore fans though, the former WWE Champion believes Goldberg can bring something fresh to the table for Gunther on the heels of beating Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship.
"But if you're a Gunther fan, I think when it's all said and done, you want to look at the list of names on his resume that he's beaten and it's going to have guys from who had their heyday 20 years ago guys now younger guys who are going to be future world champions so I think it's such a great test for Gunther I think, honestly, I think for a lot of fans, they want to see Gunther move on from Jey and this is such a unique out of the box (idea)," he said.
Even all these years later, Big E admits he's still a Goldberg mark like thousands of fans around the world.
"My fiancée was asking me, who do you think is up next for Gunther? I had forgotten about the whole Goldberg thing and I didn't know that we were just quick balling, and when his music hit, it was like, oh. That's so fun," he said. "Yeah. That's what I love about our industry, is you get to make these matches and these moments that a lot of times you would never expect."
Goldberg will officially challenge Gunther for the world title at Saturday Night's Main Event in Atlanta on July 12.
