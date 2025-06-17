AEW Star MVP Says The Clock Is Ticking Down To The End Of His In-Ring Career
MVP is a realist when it comes to the time he has left in professional wrestling.
The lead representative for the Hurt Syndicate got into a conversation about his eventual retirement from the ring on the latest episode of the Marking Out Podcast.
While speaking to his co-host Dwayne Swayze, MVP revealed that he's a position in his life where he could walk away from the business at any time.
“At this stage of the game, for me, I don’t have to do it. I just still enjoy doing it,” MVP said. “When I get to the point that I can’t do it effectively or if I’m taking baseball slide bumps, then it’s time to go. I plan on ending this run here pretty soon anyway, I want to have my last match. I want to have the retirement tour. Let me go around, ‘Hey, this is the last time MVP will be wrestling in your city.’”
When Swayze made the comment that MVP could go for another two decades if he really wanted to, and he disagreed with that assessment.
“I’d like to think I got maybe another 10 as a manager, maybe 15 depending on my age and health,” MVP said. “As far as in the ring, I got like maybe a year or two left max, man.” h/t Fightful
MORE: WWE Reportedly Showing Interest In Soon-To-Be Free Agent AEW Tag Team
MVP last competed at a Northeast Wrestling event against Al Snow back in May. He's had a handful of independent bouts this year, while working primarily as a manager in All Elite Wrestling.
His most recent AEW match came at Maximum Carnage in January when the Hurt Syndicate defeated Mark Briscoe and Private Party in a Trios Match.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Former WWE Champion Gets Sentimental Discussing Goldberg's Last Match
WWE Hall Of Famer Hopes Ron Killings Becomes World Champion