WWE Hall Of Famer Hopes Ron Killings Becomes World Champion
R-Truth's return to WWE as Ron Killings lit the wrestling world on fire, and one WWE Hall of Famer thinks the company could run as far as it wants to with it.
JBL is a former WWE Champion in his own right, and saw firsthand how Killings became a beloved fan-favorite. The 53-year-old Killings was initially set to depart the company with his contract expiring, but fan backlash led to an unexpected return at Money in the Bank earlier this month.
Killings would drop his R-Truth persona, cut his hair, and set out on a mission be become more serious. JBL noted on his podcast Something To Wrestle WWE should consider pushing him to the moon.
"I don't know if he becomes World Champion or not. I saw Booker's comment on it, and I agree with Booker. He'd be a great World Champion. I think the fans would buy it. Obviously, they'd buy it. What is he, 53 years old? He looks fantastic," the WWE Hall of Famer said. "Fifty-three used to be ancient and grandfathers. The world's changed. Look at LeBron James, playing at age 40, and still at the top of his game. People are different now. I think Truth could be a World Champion. I hope he is."
Killings made his WWE debut in 2000, and had a successful tenure in TNA following his initial WWE release. He'd return to the company in 2008, and become one of WWE's most popular characters for more than 15 years. JBL noted he believes Killings is timeless.
"Nobody looks at him [as old], because he looks the same as he did. He's like Rey Mysterio. Rey Mysterio is going to wrestle until he's 185," he said. "I was 39 or 40 when I won the WWE Championship. I was one of the oldest Champions then. Now, the business has changed. The world has changed. Nutrition's changed. People are just healthier longer. Truth looks like he's 28 years old. Age is a number. It's like Satchel Paige used to say, 'How old would you be if you didn't know how old you were?' That's true."
Killings has also expressed his gratitude to the fans for making his WWE return possible.
