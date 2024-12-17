Chelsea Green Challenges Cardi B To Match After Women's United States Championship Win
As first reported by Jeremy Lambert of Fightful, Chelsea Green is not only the inaugural Women's United States Champion, she's now also the longest reigning. Now, the champion has her sights set on her first opponent.
Posting on her X account, Chelsea Green issued a challenge to rapper Cardi B.
Now that I am your longest reigning US champ, I am officially inviting @iamcardib to challenge me.- @ImChelseaGreen
If Cardi B accepts, this would not be the first time she worked with the company. In September, she appeared in an ad with Bianca Belair announcing the first two night SummerSlam in 2025. Green has also mentioned Cardi before, stating that she'd like to either wrestle or team with her in a match during an appearance on Love Wrestling last December.
"I love that question, because you know me, as usual, it’s see where things go. It’s just like fly by the seat of my pants. However, I’m being honest? I wanted Cardi B! If I couldn’t get Cardi B, I wanted to wrestle Cardi B! There [were] just so many good options in Chelsea’s Got Talent,"- Chelsea Green
WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan has also expressed interest in facing Cardi in the ring, speaking in an interview with Billboard:
"Can you imagine? Well, Raquel and I are going to beat Jade and Bianca for those tag team titles. So we’ll head to WrestleMania and I’ll be your women’s world champion, your women’s Crown Jewel champion and half of your women’s tag team champions. That offer still stands for them if they want a shot at our newly-crowned championships. [I'd love] to beat [Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion] in my hometown."- Liv Morgan
Green defeated Michin to become the inaugural Women's United States Champion at Saturday Night's Main Event.
