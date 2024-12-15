Chelsea Green Becomes The Inaugural United States Women's Champion At Saturday Night's Main Event
A new women’s champion has been crowned.
Chelsea Green defeated Michin to become the inaugural Women’s United States Champion at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.
Green appeared in one legged tights, inspired by her husband, Matt Cardona, from his Zack Ryder persona in 2010. Loud “Let’s Go Chelsea” chants filled the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Green dominated the beginning of the match, and Piper Niven assisted with a bodyslam to Michin on the outside of the ring. Green hit Michin with a second rope suplex into the ring and pinned for a near fall. Green attempted another move but was countered by a powerbomb and a German suplex by Michin. Green hit Michin with the I’m Prettier off the top rope and became to inaugural champion.
Green, the fan favorite to win the new championship, advanced to the semifinals after defeating Blair Davenport and Bianca Belair in the first round and then defeated Bayley on last night’s Friday Night SmackDown to advance to the final round. The tournament also featured B-Fab, Piper Niven, Elektra Lopez, and Tiffany Stratton.
Green has been a dominant player in WWE’s revitalized women’s division since her return in January 2023. Initially establishing a new “Karen” style persona, Green has shown impressive runs as the former half of the Women’s Tag Team Champions with Piper Niven, who took the place of Sonya Deville after she tore her ACL.
MORE: Matt Cardona Responds To Report Of GCW/WWE Match With Chelsea Green
The Women’s United States Championship was announced on the November 8th episode of Friday Night SmackDown by General Manager Nick Aldis. The new championship was the first of two midcard women’s championships announced in the company, with the Women’s Intercontinental Championship being announced by Raw General Manager Adam Pearce on November 25th.
The Women’s Intercontinental Champion tournament continues this Monday with two triple threat matches, featuring Zoey Stark, Raquel Rodriguez, and Kayden Carter in one, and Alba Fyre, Kairi Sane, and Natalya in the other.
