Chelsea Green Opens Up on Support She Gets From The Undertaker

Chelsea Green is out of action on SmackDown right now because of an injured ankle, but she's still making waves in WWE.

Green was the subject of online drama recently, when WWE producer Michael Hayes referred to her as an enhancement talent that exists on television to help get the big stars over.

Hayes recently joined The Undertaker on his Six Feet Under podcast and was pressed by The Undertaker about why he said what he said. In doing so, The Undertaker defended Green.

Chelsea Green | Netflix

Green opens up about The Undertaker's support

Green confirmed in a new interview with Nikki and Brie Bella that not only did Undertaker defend her, but she regularly has his support in WWE. Green opened up about that relationship in detail.

“He’s texted that to me, too," Green said of Undertaker's support. "He has doubled down, got my phone number and texted me to hype me up. My sister and I just had this crazy moment of like, ‘Holy sh*t---, man, I'm doing it. I'm really doing it.’

"Rhea is always gonna be everyone's favorite wrestler. Stephanie is always gonna be everyone's favorite wrestler. I'm used to that and I support them. I champion them. They're my favorite wrestlers, too. But to hear Undertaker saying my name, sticking up for little old me and saying it with such conviction. He did not hesitate for a second and he had told me that in the text. I'm just so thankful because I feel like he really stood ten toes down on how he felt."

Michael Hayes has apologized to Chelsea Green over disrespectful remarks

Green is a former WWE Women's United States Champion and receives regular television time on SmackDown with her Green Regime faction.

In the same interview, Green revealed that Hayes has offered her an apology.

"Michael Hayes has apologized to me and we've spoken about it and everything. But at the end of the day, I know that Undertaker has had my back because he booked me to win the Mixed AAA Tag Titles. So, he has believed in me since before Michael Hayes said that. Chelsea Green

As for The Undertaker, he's been busy being an ambassador for this year's WWE Hall of Fame. On Raw two weeks ago, he surprised AJ Styles and announced to him that he would be a member of this year's WWE Hall of Fame class.

Last year at Wrestlepalooza, Undertaker did the same thing and revealed that Stephanie McMahon would be an inductee. Last week, he surprised Demolition with the news that they would be inducted this year as well.

The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will take place this year during WrestleMania weekend in Las Vegas.

WrestleMania airs live from inside Allegiant Stadium on April 18 and April 19.