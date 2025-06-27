WWE SmackDown Spoiler: New Champion Crowned In Saudi Arabia
Giulia has won the WWE Women's United States Championship.
The Beautiful Madness captured her first singles title on the main roster Friday night on SmackDown when she defeated Zelina Vega inside the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Vega gave Giulia everything she had, and even appeared to have the match won at one point, but Giulia was just able to get her feet on the ropes after taking a Code Red.
Giulia would recover in time to move out of the way of a moonsault attempt by Vega. She then connected on two running knees and dropped the now former champion with a Northern Lights Bomb to claim victory.
The loss for Vega ends her reign at just 62 days. After 15 years in professional wrestling, Zelina won her first ever singles title back at Saturday Night's Main Event when she beat Chelsea Green.
The Takedown on SI had a chance to chat with Vega about her journey to becoming champion just this past week. You can check out our entire conversation in the YouTube video below and don't forget to subscribe to the channel for more great content in the future.
