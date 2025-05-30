Clearing Up The Chatter On Whether Vince McMahon Could Buy Back WWE
Could Vince McMahon realistically buy back WWE from TKO Group Holdings?
The short answer is no.
Why ask the question? Well believe it or not, there has been a fair amount of online chatter in recent days about the former WWE CEO having a desire to get back control of the company he transformed into a global pro wrestling empire.
WWE was officially acquired by UFC parent company Endeavor in the fall of 2023, and though he was initially kept on as Executive Chairman, Vince McMahon resigned from newly formed TKO Group Holdings the following January after he was accused of sexual misconduct in a lawsuit filed by former WWE employee Janel Grant.
The company has gone on to thrive in his absence, continuously posting record box office, viewership and merchandise figures.
Former WWE broadcaster Jonathan Coachman first kicked the hornets nest this week when he brought up rumors that McMahon was interested in buying back WWE. It's since been picked up by other media outlets.
Looking at the context of that rumor, it's not a huge leap at all to believe that Vince would want find his way back in command of WWE. Why wouldn't he? Could he make it happen? Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has broken down the likelihood of it and the word longshot doesn't quite capture McMahon's chances.
"McMahon would almost certainly not have the financial means at this point to purchase the company, and doesn't have the ability to buy back a controlling interest in it," Ross Sapp wrote in a report Thursday evening. "WWE's market value has increased significantly in the years since McMahon made the deal, for a number of reasons."
Ross Sapp went on to note that while Vince McMahon does have remaining stake in TKO, the Vanguard Group owns nearly as much stock in TKO as he does. Endeavor, Silver Lake Equity Holders and Egon Durban own more than 60 percent of the company, per a report from Wrestlenomics.
Even if McMahon wanted to begin that uphill climb of trying regain control of WWE, the 79-year-old is still facing mounting legal troubles.
MORE: John Laurinaitis Dropped From Janel Grant Lawsuit Against WWE And Vince McMahon
The Janel Grant lawsuit is still making its way through the legal system, and just this week, there was a filing submitted to the U.S. District Court of Connecticut that showed former Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis had been dropped as a defendant in the suit.
A joint statement from Grant and Laurinaitis says that he has agreed to provide evidence against McMahon as the case moves forward.
