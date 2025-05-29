New Rumor Reveals Huge Update On WWE SmackDown Show Length
Will WWE SmackDown be moving back to a two-hour show?
There has been plenty of online discussion regarding WWE’s decision to add a third hour to the blue brand last September, which was one of many programming shifts from the company as SmackDown moved to USA Network and Raw moved to Netflix.
However, reports at the time suggested that a three-hour SmackDown was only temporary, with an expected move back to two hours this summer.
That may no longer be the case.
According to a new update from WrestleVotes on Sportskeeda’s Backstage Pass, SmackDown is now set to stay at three hours for the “foreseeable future.”
The report mentions that while there had been agreement in place between WWE and USA Network for SmackDown to go back to two hours, the latter has been pleased with the show’s performance numbers-wise with the extra hour.
It was reported by PWInsider last week that SmackDown was listed internally for three hours through early June, but it seems it will extend beyond that timeline.
This week’s edition of SmackDown will take place in Knoxville, Tennessee, and feature Cody Rhodes and John Cena under the same roof, plus two Money in the Bank qualifying matches.
Rhodes made his triumphant return at Saturday Night's Main Event, where he took aim at Cena. It was later announced that Rhodes would team with Jey Uso to face Cena and Logan Paul at Money in the Bank on June 7 in Los Angeles.
Meanwhile, United States Champion Jacob Fatu, Carmelo Hayes, and Andrade are set to clash in a Men’s Money in the Bank qualifier, while Jade Cargill, Naomi, and Nia Jax will look to settle their differences in a Women’s Money in the Bank qualifier.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE Reportedly Set To Hold Philly Show Ahead Of AEW Residency
AEW's Deonna Purrazzo And TNA's Steve Maclin Honoring 9/11 Victims And Veterans With Skyscraper Climb (Exclusive)
Jim Ross Confirms Colon Cancer Surgery Was a Success