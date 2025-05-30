WWE And Big 12 Expanded Partnership Will Reportedly Bring Smackdown To College Markets
WWE and the Big 12 Conference are reportedly set to expand their partnership with one another this upcoming football season.
Chris Vannini of The Athletic took to social media Thursday evening to break the story, saying that several episodes of Friday Night SmackDown are set to run in Big 12 markets this fall as part of the deal.
The first of those wrestling, college football doubleheaders is set for a Week 0 (the opening weekend of the season where a select number of teams play prior to a full slate of games in Week 1) match-up in Dublin, Ireland.
SmackDown will emanate from the 3Arena on Friday, August 22 as part of the company's previously announced overseas tour that will lead to up the Clash in Paris Premium Live Event.
The Kansas State Wildcats will then play host to the Iowa State Cyclones at Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday, August 23.
Vannini is also reporting that SmackDown will take place on Friday, September 19 in Orlando before the UCF Knights and Bill Belichick's North Carolina Tar Heels kick-off the next afternoon on Saturday, September 20.
No other SmackDown dates during college football season have been scheduled at this time, but Big 12 cities to keep an eye on for future announcements include:
City
College
Tucson, Arizona
University of Arizona
Tempe, Arizona
Arizona State University
Waco, Texas
Baylor University
Provo, Utah
Brigham Young University
Orlando, Florida
University of Central Florida
Cincinnati, Ohio
University of Cincinnati
Boulder, Colorado
University of Colorado
Houston, Texas
University of Houston
Ames, Iowa
Iowa State University
Lawrence, Kansas
University of Kansas
Manhattan, Kansas
Kansas State University
Stillwater, Oklahoma
Oklahoma State University
Fort Worth, Texas
Texas Christian University
Lubbock, Texas
Texas Tech University
Salt Lake City, Utah
University of Utah
Morgantown, West Virginia
West Virginia University
WWE and the Big 12 conference have been partners for the last couple of years. The winners of the Conference Championship Games have been awarded Big 12 WWE Championship belts, with WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker and other stars taking part in the award ceremonies.
We'll provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
