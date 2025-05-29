Injury Update On Chelsea Green Following WWE Saturday Night's Main Event
Chelsea Green is receiving even more praise behind the scenes in WWE, following an unfortunate incident at Saturday Night's Main Event.
The former WWE Women's United States Champion was attempting to win her title back from Zelina Vega, when she fell victim to a 619 gone wrong.
Green got caught with a kick right to her face and suffered a broken nose. She finished the match, which she lost on a top rope Code Red, and then immediately went backstage to film WWE digital content.
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select is reporting that Green was applauded for the way she handled herself during and following the match.
"Numerous staff backstage said that Green handled the situation well, and had a positive attitude despite the injury. She was also good with milking the injury for WWE’s social media to capitalize on it, which impressed several in the company."
According to Ross Sapp, the belief is that Green suffered a clean break of her nose. She's expected to remain on television, though she'll likely be required to wear some kind of facial protection for a while.
WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus recently had some fun with Chelsea on social media, saying she had a mask that she could borrow.
It's not known if Chelsea Green will be on SmackDown this Friday night as she's not currently advertised for the show. Knoxville native Bianca Belair will be making her comeback to the Blue Brand after suffering her own injury at WrestleMania 41.
The E-S-T will be on the sidelines though, as she watches Nia Jax, Jade Cargill and Naomi compete for a spot in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.
