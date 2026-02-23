Randy Orton Reveals Which Celebrity He Wants to RKO the Most and Why

Randy Orton steps into his tenth Elimination Chamber match this Saturday in Chicago, Illinois, and he's walking in with the same ruthless attitude he always has.

Orton has a storied history at the Elimination Chamber that includes wins, losses, and memorable moments. Orton most notably retained his WWE World Championship against five other men inside the 2014 Elimination Chamber. He also eliminated AJ Styles in thunderous fashion at the 2019 Elimination Chamber match before their WrestleMania 35 clash.

Orton has the most Elimination Chamber match appearances with ten, and at 46-years-old, it still seems like the Legend Killer might have another ten more in him. Orton's longevity can be likened to that of LeBron James and Tom Brady. The latter of that pair spoke about professional wrestling recently in a condescending light, and Orton had something to say about it on ESPN this morning.

Randy Orton | WWE

Randy Orton wants to RKO former NFL QB Tom Brady

ESPN's Peter Schrager asked Randy Orton who he hasn't RKO'd and if there's anyone on Earth right now he'd like to RKO someday. After recent comments by future NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady about pro wrestling, Orton's answer was very easy to make.

"I did see a recent podcast Logan Paul put on, he had Tom Brady on and Tom Brady had a few things to say about pro wrestling. I think he called it, 'cute'? So, I've never met him but I'd love to meet Tom and hit him with an RKO".

Brady, who played 23 NFL seasons with the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has more Super Bowl championship victories than any other NFL franchise, with seven. When Logan Paul began articulating what athletic feats from wrestling make him a superior athlete, Brady called Paul's remarks "cute" and compared his moonsaults to "real football."

What it would mean to be world champion again

Randy Orton defeated Aleister Black and Solo Sikoa in a triple threat match to qualify for his tenth Elimination Chamber. Orton also spoke on ESPN about what it would mean to become world champion again.

"I would love to get one more, at least one more. I've been around now 26 years, I've been doing this more than half of my life. I'm a third generation wrestler...This is my life, this is everything to me. To be able to be world champion again would mean the world and it all starts this Saturday at Elimination Chamber." Randy Orton on being world champ again

Orton hasn't won a World Championship since beating Drew McIntyre at Hell in a Cell in 2020. Orton lost that championship less than a month later back to McIntyre on an episode of Raw. Six years later, the two can be wrestling each other again for the title at WrestleMania 42.

