CM Punk Drops Name Of WWE Legend He'd Love To Wrestle One More Time
At multiple points in their careers and in interviews, both CM Punk and John Cena have expressed adoration and respect for one another due to their storied rivalries. Now, Punk wants one more shot.
During a recent interview with Peter Rosenberg from “Cheap Heat”, Punk mentioned several Superstars he’d like to re-enter the ring with during his new run in WWE, including The Rock and Roman Reigns. Punk laid out his thoughts for one more dance with “Big Match John”.
MORE: CM Punk on John Cena: ‘If You Talk About My Career, You Have to Talk About John’
“Another guy that I don’t want to talk about because he’s going to do his own thing. And if I’m a part of that, what a fortunate career I’ve had. But John [Cena] deserves everything that he wants. I mean, he calls his own shots, is basically what I’m saying. But yeah, I’d love to get hands on him too.”- CM Punk
During the same interview, Punk discussed his thoughts on his time in AEW, his first year back in WWE, and whether his wife, AJ Lee, was returning to WWE.
CM Punk shocked the wrestling world with his unexpected return to WWE, ending a nine-year hiatus from the company when he arrived at last year’s “Survivor Series: WarGames” premium live event.
John Cena begins his road to retirement in 2025, beginning with an appearance at the Royal Rumble on February 1st. 2025 will also mark Cena’s last WrestleMania appearance as an active competitor, and he is rumored to appear on the Netflix debut of “Monday Night Raw” on January 6th, 2025.
